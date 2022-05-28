CLAY COUNTY — With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of summer and the weather will be sunny and in the mid-80s, it’s time to get outside this three-day weekend.
First, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, the official dedication of the City Park sprayground, 970 Missouri Route 291, will include free snow cones from 10 a.m. to noon. Elemental Performance will be entertaining with bubbles. Sidewalk chalk will be available to create artwork. Liberty City Councilman Mike Hagan will give welcome remarks, then will turn on the sprayground for the first official "bucket dump" of the season.
In addition to the grand opening of the new City Park sprayground, the Ruth Moore Park sprayground and the outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center are scheduled to open Saturday. Sprayground hours of operation for both Ruth Moore and City Park is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The parks are free and open to the public.
The outdoor pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays, Memorial Day and July 4 hours are noon to 6 p.m. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, the pool is closed during weekdays. Saturday pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays and Labor Day hours are noon to 6 p.m.
The sprayground at Kearney's Lions Memorial Park, 340 S. Jefferson St., has been open a couple of weeks. It’s another place for some weekend fun. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Smithville, while the lake will be busy with boaters, Judith and Bruce Wake will present Dinosaur Diggers at 1 p.m. at the Jerry Litton Visitor Center, 16311 County Road DD. The hour-long presentation is available for all ages and no registration is required. For more details, call 532-0174.
Memorial Day ceremonies include the American Legion Post 95 displays more than 250 full-size American flags in Liberty’s Fairview/New Hope cemeteries. Post 95 maintains the flags and each has its own pole with a nametag that honors a loved one.
Scout Troop 376 members help with the installation and nightly retiring of the flags. Unless there is rain, the morning installation is around 6 a.m., and flags are retired with appropriate respect around 8 p.m. Scout Troop 374 members also placed small flags on graves.
In Smithville, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 58 will host a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Smithville Memorial Cemetery, located at U.S. Highway 169 and North Bridge Street.
The guest speaker of the Smithville event will be Missouri State Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents the area in District 12. Music will be provided by the American Legion Band, and a rifle volley will be by the Post 58 Honor Guard. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.
If the weather is inclement, it will be moved to the Smithville American Legion Post 58, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
