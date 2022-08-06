CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas.
Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
In Kearney, the farmer and artisan market runs 7 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Missouri Highway 33 and 92.
In Liberty, the Liberty Parks & Recreation Health & Wellness team will be at the Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers’ Market around the historic Square for Wellness Weekend. Serenity on the Square will host a beginner yoga class on the south county administration building stairs at 9 a.m. Activities for kids, including an Orbeez sensory water activity, will be at the Little Sprout area on the Square from 9 to 11 a.m.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Liberty Historic Preservation Division and Historic Liberty, Inc. will host a guided walking tour of downtown Liberty's most historic and beautiful churches. To join, meet in the courtyard at the Presbyterian Church, 138 N. Main St. Tours are led by a variety of volunteers and local experts and are a favorite among history and architecture buffs across the metropolitan area. All tours generally last an hour.
On Saturday evening, the Kearney Amphitheater 2022 summer concert series rolls on this with the Kearney Country Showdown. The show starts at 5 p.m. Gates open an hour before the show in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33 north of downtown Kearney. The Country Showdown will bring two regional artists to perform head to head: Noe Palma and Travis Marvin, both veterans of the Kearney Amphitheater stage. Tickets are available online at kearneyamphitheater.com or at the gate.
Speaking of local talent, Smithville native and rising country star Casi Joy kicks off Smithville’s Hot Summer Nights, a summer concert series and family fun nights that run through August. Family fun begins around 6 p.m. in Courtyard Park off Main Street.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, Hillcrest Hope in Liberty will hold a back-to-school bash. From 1 to 4 p.m. the parking lot will be a place for free food, outdoor activities like bounce houses and school supplies. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.
