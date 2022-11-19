CLAY COUNTY — The weekend before Thanksgiving gets a little quieter in Clay County, but there are a few things that may appeal this weekend to those looking for fun outside the house.
The Sons of The American Legion all-you-can-eat breakfast is the third Saturday of each month at the Smithville Legion post, 2607 Missouri Highway 58, in Smithville. The breakfast runs 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and the menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, pancakes made to order, juice and milk. Adults are $10 and children under 10 are $5.
The award-winning Madison II Reverse home by Don Julian Builders at 10237 N. Bellefontaine Ave. in Staley Farms is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. The home tour is a fundraiser for Rebuilding Together Kansas City.
There is a sip and shop event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road, in Liberty Saturday, Nov. 19. The day includes vendors selling children's and women's fashions, home accessories and décor, jewelry and charms, handbags and accessories, food and kitchen gifts, personalized gifts, chair massages and health and beauty products.
Bridge Street Theatre presents an evening of board games, charades, Pictionary and more from 6 to 8 p.m. at El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 99 U.S. Highway 169, Trimble. The event is open to everyone.
For the of-age crowd, the Brand X Band will perform at Humphrey's Bar & Grill KC, 111 N. Bridge St., Smithville. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, there's bingo at the Smithville American Legion Post 58. Doors open at 11 a.m. Bingo begins at 1 p.m. No one under 16 years old is allowed in.
