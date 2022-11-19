stock_womanshopping.jpg
CLAY COUNTY — The weekend before Thanksgiving gets a little quieter in Clay County, but there are a few things that may appeal this weekend to those looking for fun outside the house.

The Sons of The American Legion all-you-can-eat breakfast is the third Saturday of each month at the Smithville Legion post, 2607 Missouri Highway 58, in Smithville. The breakfast runs 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and the menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, pancakes made to order, juice and milk. Adults are $10 and children under 10 are $5.

