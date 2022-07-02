CLAY COUNTY — It's time for a busy weekend celebrating the country's independence.
To kick off the holiday fun on Saturday, July 2, Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 Northeast Barry Road, opens its gates at 10 a.m. for a 1876 celebration. The entry fee is $5 foe everyone older than 10. Shoal Creek reenactors will bring the village to life with skits and colorful characters roaming the streets. The year will be 1876 and there will be historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century. The event runs until 3 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, Kearney and Liberty will be offering free community celebrations.
Kearney's event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Kearney Amphitheater, located in Jesse James Park, with children’s inflatables and free cotton candy. There will be a free concert featuring rising country star Tate Stevens at 7:30 and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating and be parked by 9 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Liberty's event starts at 6 p.m. at Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty, 2200 E. Old Missouri Highway 210. There will be family-friendly activities such as inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and fishing in the ponds. There will also be food trucks and a beer garden. At 8 p.m., the band Lost Wax performs. Fireworks will be shot off around 10 p.m.
At 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, there will be Nellie's Mini Parade in downtown Smithville's Courtyard Park off Main Street. The annual parade brings out families and friends to decorate wagons, bikes, strollers and themselves in their best red, white and blue.
The Gladstone Fourth of July Celebration 2022 is 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, in Oak Grove Park, North 76th Street and Northeast Troost Avenue. The annual celebration kicks off with a performance by Surburbans KC. There will be a presentation of the Colors by Gladstone VFW Post 10906 and a fireworks display at 9:30.
