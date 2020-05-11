KEARNEY — This spring, birthdays, anniversaries, special events and even Mother's Day have been different because of COVID-19.
For many families, there are promises of gatherings when it is safe to meet again, but for the residents of Westbrook Care Center on Platte-Clay Way in Kearney, the chance to at least see their loved ones face to face while 6 feet apart due physical distancing guidelines came to fruition Saturday, May 9, for 21 residents.
Janelle Simoneau, the elderly living center's activities director, got the idea of families holding a mini car parade after a recent parade in the city a couple weeks ago had more than 200 cars involved in winding around the city's neighborhoods including into Westbrook.
“I knew we could pull off some smaller parades for the moms in our care,” she said.
In honor of Mother's Day, 21 different families held up signs and decorated cars with balloons to honor the women in their lives.
Judy Graham and Nancy Dorrel share a familial connect as Graham's son married Dorrel's daughter. Several family members came by including a great-grandson, Gideon Graham. They had Wayne and Anne Dorrel and the family dog Augie; Ken and Carol Graham; and Josh, Jodie and Gideon Graham, plus other family members too.
“It was quite a surprise for us,” Judy said. Dorrel said Westbrook is good to them.
Ursal Leiter's daughter and son-in-law Cindy and John Hecker drove by.
“It's so nice,” she said. “I couldn't ask for a better place to be.”
Simoneau said the center puts together an annual Mother's Day tea that has around 120 to 130 in attendance, but COVID-19 and the fact that those at Westbrook represent the demographic most at risk meant the living facility had to lock its doors and allow only essential personnel in starting more than 40 days ago on March 24.
Edith Foster was able to wave at her son Mike Grassley, daughter-in-law Pam and great-granddaughter Corynn.
“For me, this was a pleasant surprise,” she said.
Virginia True not only had family drive by including Ginger Hessel, Dennis and Charlotte Heptworth and Becky, Benjamin and Chandler Hessel, but several of her Bible study students.
“It's always good to see them, but I would like to hug them,” she said. “I want to hug my kids and hug my Bible students, too.”
Marilyn Westlake knew her daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Mark Smith, would be swinging by, but the big surprise was a truck full of grandchildren and their friends.
“It's nice and I'm so glad to see them,” she said. “It's a very different Mother's Day."
While the car parades were allowed to go around several times, the women all expressed their gratitude, but also longed for the days when hugs and kisses can be bestowed safely again.
"I haven't seen the kids in a long time. With Mother's Day, family gets together, but not this year," said Westlake.
