National Grandparents Day is an observance in the United States. This year, the day is Sunday, Sept. 13.
National Grandparents Day has more than one origin. Some people consider it to have been first proposed by Michael Goldgar in the 1970s after he visited his aunt in an Atlanta nursing home. Spending $11,000 of his own money in lobbying efforts to have the day officially recognized, he made 17 trips to Washington, D.C. over a seven-year span to meet with legislators.
Others consider Marian McQuade, a housewife in West Virginia, to have been the main driver for the day of observance. Throughout the 1970s, McQuade worked to educate the people about the important contributions senior citizens made and the contributions that they would be willing to make if asked.
National Grandparents Day was finally signed into law by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. A presidential proclamation on Sept. 6, 1979, made this day official. Each year, the president is requested to issue a proclamation to designate the first Sunday in September after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day.
The official song of National Grandparents Day is “A Song for Grandma And Grandpa” by Johnny Prill. The official flower for the day is the forget me not. About four million greeting cards are sent within the United States each year on National Grandparents Day.
