What novices should know about day trading

Investing is a great way for people to secure their financial futures and ensure they have enough money to live full and happy lives, including during retirement. There’s no shortage of ways for individuals to invest, but one lesser known investment strategy could pique the interest of individuals who enjoy the thrill of investing.
Day trading is more exciting, and potentially nerve-wracking, than more traditional investment strategies that focus on long-term gains. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, day trading involves actively buying and selling securities within the same day. That could excite individuals who may find it thrilling to be such an active investor, but it’s best that anyone considering day trading first understand why some people do it and the risk it involves.
Why do people get involved in day trading?
Though it’s best to avoid making assumptions about why day trading appeals to so many people, the chance to make a substantial amount of money in such a short period of time undoubtedly contributes to its appeal. However, the SEC notes that the risks associated with day trading are substantially higher than long-term investment strategies. Much can happen over the course of a single market day, and that can leave day traders exposed to heavy losses.
Is day trading for novices?
The thrilling nature of day trading makes it appealing to investors at all levels of investing, whether it’s novices or seasoned investment professionals. However, the SEC notes that professional day traders typically are highly experienced individuals with extensive knowledge of markets, products and strategies. Such individuals are also well-versed in risk.
It’s also important to note that the very name of day trading can be misleading. Though day trading is defined as buying and selling securities within a single day, the knowledge necessary to research markets, analyze products and monitor the news is not acquired overnight. Despite its perception as a great way to get rich quick, day trading actually involves considerable effort on the part of traders before the market opens. Thorough research is a hallmark of successful investing, and that applies to day trading as well.
The temptation to engage in day trading can be significant. However, the SEC urges individuals with little investment experience to embrace a more long-term investment strategy as they look to secure their financial futures.
