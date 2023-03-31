What novices should know about day trading

The temptation to engage in day trading can be significant. However, the SEC urges individuals with little investment experience to embrace a more long-term investment strategy as they look to secure their financial futures.

 Metro Creative

Investing is a great way for people to secure their financial futures and ensure they have enough money to live full and happy lives, including during retirement. There’s no shortage of ways for individuals to invest, but one lesser known investment strategy could pique the interest of individuals who enjoy the thrill of investing.

Day trading is more exciting, and potentially nerve-wracking, than more traditional investment strategies that focus on long-term gains. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, day trading involves actively buying and selling securities within the same day. That could excite individuals who may find it thrilling to be such an active investor, but it’s best that anyone considering day trading first understand why some people do it and the risk it involves.

