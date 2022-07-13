SMITHVILLE — The Whiskey Walk is returning to Smithville this week and will have a Havana-style theme this year. Those attending the event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 are encouraged to wear their fedoras and light, buttoned-down shirts that offer comfort in tropical climates. The walk will be around Courtyard Park, located at 118 N. Commercial Ave.
With each ticket purchase, there will be access to more than 10 whiskey tastings from vendors such as Mean Mule Distilling Co., West Bottoms Whiskey, Rabbit Hole, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler, Knob Creek, Jefferson’s, Maker’s Mark 46 and Maker’s Mark 101. There’s also an air-conditioned VIP lounge scheduled for those ticket holders and access to swag from local businesses.
In addition to the Whiskey Walk, there will be the Summer Market. No tickets are required to explore the Summer Market filled with over 35 vendors, photo opportunities, live music, giant Jenga, giant beer pong (beer not included), cornhole and washers.
{div class=”cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle”}Whiskey Walk tickets are available at {a href=”http://eventbrite.com/e/whiskey-walk-summer-market-tickets-333309255957?aff=ebdssbdestsearch” target=”_blank”}Eventbrite.com or in person the day of the event.{/div}
