Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services, according to a state press release.
Missouri WIC offers healthy food choices that target specific essential nutrients often missing from the diets of participants, such as iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, and D. To meet these needs, the WIC food package includes fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, whole grains, milk and yogurt along with other nutritious foods.
“The WIC program takes into consideration the distinct needs of the women, infants, and children it serves, providing participants with individualized nutrition counseling and then prescribes a food package to fit their nutritional needs,” said Angie Brenner, Missouri WIC director. “Breastfeeding mothers receive additional support to ensure a successful breastfeeding journey for their infant and themselves.”
To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements:
• Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to their 5th birthday; and
• Be a resident of Missouri; and
• Meet income eligibility requirements.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC can visit wic.mo.gov. In Clay County, the public health center serves as the program location: clayhealth.com/317/Women-Infants-Children-WIC.
