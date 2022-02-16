LIBERTY — Last year’s Wine About Winter looked different due to the pandemic. In 2021, participants received two bottles of wine, two Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. wine glasses, an HDLI wine carrying bag and coupons to be redeemed at businesses in downtown Liberty.
This year, the 12th Annual Let’s Wine About Winter returns Saturday, Feb. 19, to the shops around the Liberty Square with stops in those businesses, boutiques and restaurants, including three down at Corbin Mill.
HDLI Executive Director Danelle O’Connell said the annual fundraiser has around 65 online tickets left out of 600. There may be a few in-person tickets available at the three in-person ticket sale locations: Brant’s Clothing, 15 E. Kansas St.; More Excuses Boutique, 2 N. Main St.; and Whiteside Jewelry, 16 E. Franklin St.
The annual event that features wine samples and chances to shop at local businesses opens at noon. A tent set up in front of the HDLI office, 118 N. Main St., Suite C, is where ticketholders will sign in. Sampling begins at 1 p.m. and attendees must have their identification and a receipt of purchase for the ticket.
“I’m so excited to see the attendees going into the shops, meeting the store owners and staff,” O’Connell said. “It makes it real to see people mingling as they look at what is available downtown.”
There are 25 stops for attendees to visit. The three at Corbin Mill are Blush Farms Cork + Board, Untamed Supply and Style House Boutique.
O’Connell said wine choices should appeal to everyone. Varietals include moscato, pinot noirs, proseccos, chardonnays and shirazes.
There will also be food stops at All About Tie Dye, Anna Marie’s Teas, EtchLife and Lost Art Courses.
“Wine About Winter is a rain or shine or snow event,” O’Connell said. “We want everyone to have fun, but remember to drink responsibly.”
Should this Saturday not work out or tickets do sell out, O’Connell said the Girls Night Out Oct. 6 will be a mini fundraiser with a similar slant to Wine About Winter.
For more information or tickets, visit historicdowntownliberty.org.
