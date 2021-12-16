Several churches offer "Blue Christmas" services or a chance to be mindful of the time of the year on the winter solstice, Dec. 21.
At Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road, Liberty, the blue service will be at 7 p.m. in person or online at www.hosannatogether.org/blue. On the church website, the description includes: "This has been an especially tough year. This service on the longest night of the year is here for you to name your feelings, share them with God, and hear a Word of hope in the promise of God's nearness through Jesus."
For those struggling right now and would like to talk to someone to name your specific feelings and sort through them, Pastor Mike Kern is available online or by phone. Call the church office at 781-7991 or e-mail pastormike@hosannalutheranchurch.org.
At Precious Blood Renewal Center, 2120 St. Gasper Way, the Dec. 21 service begins at 6:30 p.m. and is titled "Coming to Light: Being Seen and Known." Fr. Joe Nassal, CPPS will offer the message.
"We stand on the threshold of light. Though we struggle and stagger in the dark, seeking the light, our eyes adjust, and in the shadows, images are revealed. With so many in our world stumbling in the dark, feeling invisible, being seen and known by God means we are visible. Each person counts. Each one matters," states the website description. For details and to register, pbrenewalcenter.org/events/coming-to-light-winter-solstice-celebration/
The evening will include a meditative walk to the Reconciliation Labyrinth with luminaries to light the way.
