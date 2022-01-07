GLADSTONE — A Kansas City woman is collecting suitcases for children in foster care and seeks donations.
Ruby Wells, who spent time in care as a child, told Kansas City TV reporters she understands the importance of having a suitcase of your own as many children in care don’t have luggage despite sometimes moving from home to home. If a foster child does not have luggage, oftentimes their belongings are moved in trash bags, which adds to a stigma some in care feel.
“It makes me very sad, and I would like to help in the ways that I can,” Wells told FOX 4.
Wells posted about her collection efforts on the NextDoor app and Facebook and plans to donate collected suitcases to the state’s children’s division.
Luggage can be left at Ballet North on Thursday nights at 6308 N. Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, through January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.