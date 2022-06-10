Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day and encourages all eligible to donate.
Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In addition to scheduling a time to donate, the following upcoming blood drives will allow community members a chance to give blood.
Coming donations in Clay County are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 N. Main St., Liberty; 2 to 6 p.m. June 20, at Kindred Hospital Northland, 500 NW 68th St., Kansas City; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27, at Kingdom City Church, 2620 Burlington St. North Kansas City.
