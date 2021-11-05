LIBERTY — Pianist Sam Rotman will perform an all-Beethoven concert starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., as part of the church's Worship Through the Arts series.
Rotman will play a full concert of the piano music of Beethoven. A graduate of the Julliard School in New York City, Rotman has achieved high acclaim as a concert pianist, won numerous piano competitions both in the U.S. and in Europe and is a specialist in the performance of the works of Beethoven.
He will play in both of the church's traditional worship services at 8:15 and 11 a.m. and will also share his Christian testimony of faith in his 3 p.m. concert.
According to a release, Rotman has received the opportunity to share the renowned “death” mask of Beethoven, on loan from a private collection, and will be available for viewing at every concert he will perform in 2021, to commemorate the Beethoven Year. The mask was prepared by German artist Fritz Kochendöerfer.
Donations will be collected to assist in the costs of this ministry.
