Wreaths Across America efforts in Liberty, Smithville seek more donors

Wreaths Across America is a Northland tradition, being a community full of veterans and veteran families, deep ties to the area communities and historical grave sites of those who served their country.
Both Liberty and Smithville will lay wreaths on graves of fallen veterans this December in memory of their sacrifice and service.
Liberty
Liberty City Councilman Jeff Watt, a veteran himself, has led the charge for Wreaths Across America for four years now.
Currently, more than 330 wreaths have been sponsored, but Watt hopes to add many more to Fairview-New Hope cemeteries.
The last day to order the wreaths is Nov. 30. The wreath-laying ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at the cemetery, which is at the intersection of West Shrader Street and South Terrace Ave.
To donate or to volunteer on the wreath-laying day, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42839/.
Smithville
Smithville's Wreaths Across America ceremony also will be held on national placement day at 11 a.m. Dec. 19, in Smithville Memorial Cemetery, located along U.S. Highway 169 just north of Second St.
There are 370 veterans buried at Smithville Memorial Cemetery and the goal this year is to once again have a wreath for every veteran.
Those wishing to purchase a wreath for $15 or donate funds for wreaths can contact Barbara Lamb at 805-2290. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at: 506 Liberty Road, Smithville, MO 64089.
Those wishing to donate to a specific veteran can include that information with their donation.
To learn whether a specific veteran is buried at Smithville Memorial Cemetery, call Lamb at the number provided above.
Those who wish to purchase a wreath for a veteran buried outside Smithville Memorial Cemetery can do so by calling Lamb and providing that information.
For more details, visit the Wreaths Across America Smithville Memorial Cemetery Facebook page.
