Honoring fallen vets with wreaths

In the past, a row of veterans' graves in Smithville were adorned with Christmas wreaths after volunteers with the Wreaths Across America program laid them in Smithville Memorial Cemetery. This year's veterans graves will again get wreaths thanks to charitable efforts on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

CLAY COUNTY — Cemeteries across the Northland will be full of solemnity Saturday, Dec. 17.

At 11 a.m., local Wreaths Across America programs will place a wreath on the graves of veterans buried in several cemeteries utilizing volunteers, veterans and veterans groups' auxiliary members. 

