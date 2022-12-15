In the past, a row of veterans' graves in Smithville were adorned with Christmas wreaths after volunteers with the Wreaths Across America program laid them in Smithville Memorial Cemetery. This year's veterans graves will again get wreaths thanks to charitable efforts on Saturday, Dec. 17.
CLAY COUNTY — Cemeteries across the Northland will be full of solemnity Saturday, Dec. 17.
At 11 a.m., local Wreaths Across America programs will place a wreath on the graves of veterans buried in several cemeteries utilizing volunteers, veterans and veterans groups' auxiliary members.
In Smithville, there are 377 veterans buried in Smithville Memorial Cemetery at First Street and U.S. Highway 169. The cemetery board will offer a brief program during the day followed by the laying of the wreaths for all veterans buried there. According to organizer Barbara Lamb, every veteran has received a wreath for the past five years.
In Liberty, Councilman Jeff Watt, a veteran himself, continues to lead the efforts for Wreaths Across America Day. More than 400 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves in the Fairview-New Hope cemeteries, located at South Terrace Avenue and West Shrader Street. Watt will offer a short program and directions to follow to honor those who served.
In Kearney, Masonic Lodge No. 311 leads the way for the wreath-laying morning. Veterans’ graves in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at 201 Missouri Highway 92, will receive wreaths. They will also lay wreaths in Fairview Cemetery, located at 501 N. Grove St.
