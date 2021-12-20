Wreaths laid on vets' grave include 3 discovered Black Civil War troop members

National Wreaths Across America Day took place Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3,136 participating locations across the country including in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
“Our nation’s heroes were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered - representing 390 different carriers - and over 2 million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones of our fallen across the country,” states a release.
At Arlington National Cemetery, the Wreaths Across America program saw 66 tractor trailers deliver over 250,000 veterans’ wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers. This was the 30th year that veterans’ wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester as a gift of thanks.
In Kearney, 325 veterans in Mt. Olivet and Fairview cemeteries had their graves adorned with wreaths. In Liberty, nearly 500 wreaths were laid in Fairview and New Hope cemeteries, including three newly discovered graves of Black Civil War veterans David Drake, Allen Claybrook and Harry Slaughter. In Smithville Memorial Cemetery, 375 veterans’ graves were adorned.
Wreaths Across America gives thanks to communities, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, essential truck drivers and local officials for “coming together in unity and support for those who have protected our freedom.”
“Each person has played an important a part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” states the release.
Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, sponsored by an individual or organization and placed on a headstone by volunteers as a gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy.
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. Next year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
