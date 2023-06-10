LIBERTY — Liberty City Councilman Shelton Ponder, whose family roots date back around 200 years in the community, had the chance to see his great-uncle's grave officially marked with a proper headstone Thursday, June 8.
Not far from the graves of Black Civil War veterans David Drake, Allen Claybrook and Harry Slaughter, sits the burial site for Rev. William Parker and his wife Emma Parker. Their son, Clarence Claybrooks Parker, is buried next to his parents, but any previous marker has long disappeared, according to Ponder.
Ponder knows some of his great-uncle's history including his trip to study classical piano at the University of Kansas in 1910. Parker ended up in Chicago in 1917 and played in a ragtime band.
“Here we are 100 years after he served and died, his great-great-great nephew is heading to West Point in the fall,” Ponder said.
Clarence succumbed to tuberculosis in 1923.
Local historian Erin Martin had been doing research for the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial and ran into a snippet about Clarence and his service.
“Shelton didn’t know about this part,” she said. “It appears he enlisted in Chicago and did with subsequent research, I found out he served in a warehouse capacity.”
Martin said her research showed that by the time Clarence registered for his World War I draft card in the summer of 1917, he was living in Chicago and making his way as a ragtime musician and teacher.
He ended up in two units, being transferred from the 161st Depot Brigade and moved to Company C of the 2nd Development Battalion. He was stationed at Camp Grant in Illinois.
Clarence contracted tuberculosis, and when he knew he was dying, he returned home to Liberty and his father so that he would be cared for until his death in July of 1923 when he was only 29 years old.
Councilman Jeff Watt, who is active in cemetery restoration, helped Ponder with the paperwork too for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
“They do a review,” Ponder said. “When it was approved, I got to pick the stone for his grave.”
Daniel Karo, a headstone setter and employee with Johnson Granite Supply Inc., handled placing the new headstone. Johnson Granite offers their services for free to do these veteran stone placements.
“I think it’s marvelous,” Ponder said, looking at the new headstone honoring his great uncle.
