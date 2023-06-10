LIBERTY — Liberty City Councilman Shelton Ponder, whose family roots date back around 200 years in the community, had the chance to see his great-uncle's grave officially marked with a proper headstone Thursday, June 8.

Not far from the graves of Black Civil War veterans David Drake, Allen Claybrook and Harry Slaughter, sits the burial site for Rev. William Parker and his wife Emma Parker. Their son, Clarence Claybrooks Parker, is buried next to his parents, but any previous marker has long disappeared, according to Ponder. 

