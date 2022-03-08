SMITHVILLE — George W. Osborne is not one to be idle. If the weather is an acceptable temperature, he is out in his workshop, creating his latest woodworking masterpiece. It might be a television cabinet or a jewelry box, but whatever it is, it’s keeping the 100-year-old busy.
Osborne hit the century mark on Monday, March 7.
“As long as I have something to do, I feel better,” he said. “I like to be productive. I do a lot of woodworking. That includes around 300 jewelry boxes. I think I’m up to boxes in 14 states and at least one foreign country. I don’t do it to make money."
"Being useful," Osborne said is one factor that has contributed to his long life. "Dancing and eating pork,” are others.
Early life
Osborne knows about hogs. He farmed for almost 40 years and had the largest private hog farm in Iowa. Osborne was born in Pennsylvania, but moved to northwest Iowa with his family when he was 7.
“My brothers and sisters dropped out of school to work and I didn’t want to do that,” he explained. “I left home at 12 years old, worked and continued school. I graduated from Alta High School.”
The national sheep top judge could have gone to any agricultural college after shining at a national event in Chicago, but World War II started and Osborne decided to join the United States Army Air Force. Back then, the Air Force wasn't its own military branch, but was part of the Army. He served from Nov. 3, 1942 to Nov. 5, 1945. As a member of the 15th Air Force, Osborne was trained as lead inspector of bombers.
“I was the only one who could sign off on the planes to make sure they were good to go for the bombing of German bases in southern Italy,” he said. “I have always taken a lot of pride in wearing the uniform. I still have a lot of pride in that uniform. If I didn’t find a job I wanted, I was going to stay in the Air Force. I stayed in the reserves for seven more years.”
Before he shipped overseas, Osborne married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Castle, on Aug. 15, 1943.
After the war
After the war and after renting the farm he grew up on, Osborne had the opportunity to purchase a 320-acre farm that kept him busy until "retirement."
“After we retired from the farm, I couldn’t sit and do nothing so I did consulting work for a feed company,” he said. “I officially retired at 72 years of age.”
He and Charlene, married 52 years, were also known for their matching square dancing outfits that Osborne sewed.
“Charlene knew how to sew, but she talked me into doing it for her,” he said with a laugh.
Osborne sewed 11 satin Western shirts and five neckties last winter.
“I have done a lot of hunting and dancing in my life,” he explained. “I even called square dancing in Iowa and Nebraska.”
On Saturday March 5, Osborne’s son Lynn and his wife Shirley along with church members from the Smithville Family Worship Center threw him a three-hour birthday party and open house.
“When I was growing up, I always heard that if you have one friend, you are rich. Well, today I feel like a millionaire,” he told the gathering. Around 150 came to offer him best wishes.
Several family members came up from Jacksonville, Florida for the party. His niece, Jana Grenier, remembers visiting the hog farm in Iowa and seeing the cleanest, most efficient hog farm.
“I always loved how he and Aunt Charlene always matched when they would head out to square dance,” she added.
Great niece Cindy Kaneer connected with Osborne later in his life, but enjoys his stories and his favorite meal of pork.
Two grandsons, Chad and Tom Osborne, also have fond memories. Chad said he would fall asleep on a pillow behind his grandfather’s tractor seat.
“I was around 4 or 5 years old and my grandfather would let me ride a hog,” Chad said. “He would run alongside the fence and then yank me off.”
For Tom, getting his grandfather down from Iowa has given him more family meals and holiday gatherings.
Tom and Chad are two of six grandchildren for Osborne, in addition to three great-grandchildren.
“I am proud of what I have done, especially through hard work and determination,” the 100-year-old said. “I have no complaints at all. I go to church every Sunday; I am happy. I have had several health issues, but I feel great. You just have to decide to do it because, with God’s help, you can anything you want to.”
