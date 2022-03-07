LIBERTY — Customers who suspended their yard waste collection for the winter months will automatically resume service in March. Keep in mind that due to issues with moisture in yard waste and possible freezing, only brown paper yard waste bags will be collected in March. Cart collection will resume in April, according to the city.
Residents who are interested in starting yard waste service may order it directly from Republic Services at 254-1470.
A 95-gallon yard waste tote is available from Republic Services. For collections from April through December, the tote can be placed curbside each week with the recyclables and trash carts.
If customers are using the yard waste cart, they may place five additional yard waste bags at the curb each week.
If customers are not using the cart, they may place up to 10 bags of yard waste at the curb each week. Customers must use brown paper yard waste bags, which are available at most home improvement or hardware stores.
The contractor will also pick up branches that are bundled, as long as they are not more than 36 inches long, the diameter of any branch does not exceed 3 inches and the bundle must weigh less than 40 lbs.
For more information about curbside yard waste collection, visit libertymissouri.gov/1818/Yard-Waste.
