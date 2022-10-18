At a previous Camp Half Blood at Earnest Shepherd Youth Center, the games take on a different feel with togas donated from Hallmark. Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center, 610 Shepherd Road in Liberty, has served youth for the past 60 years. To celebrate, the nonprofit will mark the anniversary with a barbecue fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Executive Director Sheila Bruns said the requests for time at the center has included questions such as, “Would you let our students come out to your facility for a program?" "Can you put together a program for my students with behavior and emotional problems?”
Bruns said a Liberty teacher indicated that her "students deal with autism, but by the time they are in high school, most face severe depression due to their realization that they will always be different than the world around them." Together, a program was designed to highlight and practice social skills in each of those students based upon their popular leadership team-building program, the Radical Challenge.
"This is just one quick example of how the Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center has served youth for the past 60 years," Bruns said.
The center’s 60 acres of land provides the setting for outdoor and indoor programs. Bruns said the mission is to provide leadership and educational and recreational programs for the surrounding youth community that focus on cultivating individual strengths and improving family and peer interaction in a fun and educational environment.
Youth and leaders has been the combination that has worked for the center since its inception March 9, 1962. Clay County 4-H clubs, FFA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, Farmland Leadership conferences and the Rangers, to name a few, were the anchors in the early years. E²SYC still serves some of these youth organizations, but has added to their list 12 school districts (classrooms and clubs), church youth groups and athletic teams.
Today, the facility consists of two multipurpose halls, a meeting room, pavilion, ball fields, horse arena, A-frame bunkhouse, caretaker’s home, swimming pool, campsites, and a ropes course. The center is not fancy, but it is kid friendly, Bruns said.
Youth have also had an impact on the building up of the facility. To date, there have been 115 Eagle Scout projects, including bridges, picnic tables, landscaping and safety surfaces. For additional information, visit earnestshepherd.org.
