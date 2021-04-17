On Friday, April 16, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reports one-third of all Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the governor's office.
"This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated," Gov. Mike Parson said.
In total, nearly 2.1 million Missourians have initiated vaccination and almost 1.4 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated. Missouri's dashboard shows that 33.3% of all Missourians have initiated vaccination, and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 42% of Missouri's 18 and older population has received at least one dose.
Of Missouri's 65 and older population, nearly 60% have been fully vaccinated and 72% have received at least one dose.
"We cannot thank our vaccinators enough for their efforts over these last several months, and we appreciate the millions of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and others," Parson said. "Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic and move forward from this crisis."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.