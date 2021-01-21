LIBERTY — St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, will hold a Community Blood Center blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 in the social hall.
Appointments can be made online at savealifenow.org/group using group code: ES, or by contacting Nikki at 407-1208. Masks are required. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.
A second blood drive the same day will be 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest Avenue. For those interested in this drive, book an appointment at savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code, enter Group Code: EG51.
