KEARNEY — Kearney Schools have added two more positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Sept. 17, to the five from the day before.
At Kearney Middle School, a person has tested positive, and according to the guidelines of close contact defined by the Clay County Public Health Center, 16 students have been identified.
The second report came late Wednesday, Sept. 16, when a positive COVID case was reported from a Smithville High School football player. As this student was part of the Kearney versus Smithville game on Friday, Sept. 11, close contact is listed as three Kearney student-athletes.
