LIBERTY — The third annual Liberty Quilt Walk in downtown Liberty has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After careful consideration, organizers made the decision to cancel the 2020 Liberty Quilt Walk. In the past two years, the event has brought in hundreds of people. This event was scheduled to take place on June 20.
