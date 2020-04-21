KANSAS CITY — Public safety agencies in the Western District of Missouri are eligible for more than $3.2 million in Department of Justice grants to aid their response to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation, allows eligible state and local governments apply for a total of $850 million nationwide.
A total of more than $5.5 million is available statewide for agencies in Missouri, with $3,259,369 of that amount allocated for the Western District. The Justice Department's goal is to have funds available for drawdown within days of the award.
“Law enforcement officers working on the front lines of this public health crisis are being called upon like never before to face daunting challenges and take significant risks,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison. “We support these brave men and women every way possible, including this critical funding to help provide the resources they need to protect our communities.”
The unprecedented time of COVID-19 is especially dangerous for law enforcement officers, corrections officials and public safety professionals, said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan.
“We are grateful to Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents," she said.
OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received.
Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, subject to federal supplanting rules.
Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at bja.ojp.gov/program/cesf/state-and-local-allocations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.