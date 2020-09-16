KEARNEY — On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Kearney School District released details about five more COVID-19 positive cases in district schools this week Four cases were reported to the district Wednesday and one on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
According to letters sent to Kearney High School families, two individuals at Kearney High School tested positive for COVID-19. After working with the Clay County Public Health Health Center, it was determined 10 students have been identified as close contacts. These close contacts have been notified by the district. No teachers were identified as close contacts.
The individuals were last at school on Thursday, Sept. 10.
At Kearney Junior High, one individual has tested positive for COVID-19. Five students have been identified as close contacts. No teachers were identified as close contacts.
The individual was last at school on Sept. 10.
At Kearney Middle School, one person tested positive for COVID-19. There are 16 students identified as close contacts. Again, no teachers were identified as close contacts. and the person was last at school on Sept. 10.
On Tuesday, one person at Southview Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. No students have been identified as close contacts, but three staff members were identified as close contacts. The individual was last at school on Friday, Sept. 11.
