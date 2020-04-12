JEFFERSON CITY — Effective immediately, the governor’s office is temporarily allowing the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Commerce and Insurance to waive regulations requiring advanced practice registered nurses to practice with the collaborating physician continuously present for at least a one-month period before providing health care on their own. The move is another measure to add more health care workers to the fight against COVID-19.
Additionally, the governor’s office approved temporarily waiving the requirement that the collaborating physician, or any other physician designated in the collaborative practice arrangement, review the advanced practice registered nurse’s delivery of health care services through a review of a minimum of 10% of the charts every 14 days.
This waiver does not include the review of the percentage of cases where the advanced practice registered nurse prescribed controlled substances.
“We greatly appreciate APRNs’ willingness to put themselves on the front lines during this health care emergency,” said Randall Williams, director of the state health department. “They are contributing greatly to health care access by helping hospitals manage potential surge and provide care in rural areas.”
