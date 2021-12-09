Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent cease and desist letters Thursday, Dec. 9, to school districts across Missouri ordering them to immediately stop “any and all mandates, written or verbal, imposing student masking requirements; forced or coerced vaccinations; quarantines; or other ‘health orders’ that in any way inhibit or prohibit a student from exercising their right to a free and open education.”
Northland districts receiving letters include North Kansas City Schools, Kearney, Liberty Public Schools and Smithville.
In the letter to the Kearney district, obtained by the Courier-Tribune from the school district, Schmitt states his office received a complaint from a parent alleging “school officials are in active noncompliance with a judgment of a Missouri court regarding mandates determined to be unlawful and invalid under the Missouri Constitution and under state statute.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Schmitt posted to social media and on the attorney general’s website a request for Missouri families to report districts that were in alleged violation of the judge’s ruling in Cole County’s Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services case.
The request to parents came after the state AG sent separate letters to school districts and health experts around Missouri earlier in the week pointing to Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green’s ruling that struck down state health regulations and declared health orders issued by local health authorities “null and void.”
At issue in the case are regulations issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services allowing directors of local health agencies to issue orders like closure of businesses.
In his decision, the Cole County judge stated DHSS unconstitutionally granted too much power to individual local health officials and directors by, in effect, bypassing the only entities under Missouri law granted the authority to issue these types of health orders. These include some county health boards and county commissions and councils.
The case, the judge wrote, was about whether DHSS can “abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws and whether it can authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official."
“This court finds it cannot," Green wrote.
After the ruling, Schmitt, a Republican who seeks to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, stated the judge’s order applies to mask mandates, quarantine orders and other mitigation measures.
“We have advised local public health authorities today to stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately,” Schmitt wrote in his letter earlier this week.
After the first round of letters were sent by the AG, school districts responded, including Kearney and North Kansas City. In a letter to families Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kearney Interim Superintendent Todd White said the district planned to continue all mitigation measures including universal masking.
“Our legal counsel has advised us that no action is necessary at this time in response to the attorney general’s letter. We are monitoring the status of the pandemic in our community and public health recommendations,” wrote White. “Our administration and board members will make adjustments as appropriate in order to meet our goals.”
Kearney Communication Director Ray Weikal told the Courier-Tribune Thursday, Dec. 9, the intent of the district’s letter to families needed clarification as it wasn’t meant to be interpreted that the district may not change it’s Return to Learn mitigation procedures at some point, but that it wasn’t planning to change in that moment based solely on a letter from the AG’s office without full consideration of all the facts and entities involved.
“That letter that we sent out on Dec. 7 really reflects the fact that we saw some conversation in the community about the attorney general’s communication that was shared by his office. In anticipation of what that might mean, we wanted to communicate to people that, look, as an institution, we don’t turn on a dime, that there is a process of analyzing that decision and then examining our options and then responding appropriately,” he told the Courier-Tribune.
Weikal added district leaders have been closely monitoring COVID-19 case counts and listening to families on their concerns with masking requirements throughout the pandemic and do plan to present Return to Learn plan revisions to the school board for their consideration at next week’s school board meeting.
The communications director said plan revisions being put to the board for possible approval may include recommendations for masking but not requirements.
“We’ve said from the beginning that we would look at things as they progressed and we have,” he said Thursday, adding nothing "is set in stone" and future revisions may also have to be made.
“It’s always been fluid and will continue to be,” he said.
More on the AG’s letters to local districts, school leader responses and what they may mean for local schools and students will be published as details become available.
