Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced as of Thursday, March 19, all 555 state school districts were now closed to aid in COVID-19 prevention efforts.
The closures were voluntary and not ordered closed by Gov. Mike Parson, who said in a press conference Wednesday, March 16, he would prefer not to order districts closed if it could be avoided.
The length of current school district closures varies by each district or school. For more information, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.