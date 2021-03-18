Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 29 and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9.

“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday, March 18. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”

Federal vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to increase by the first week of April.

Activation of Phase 2 is estimated to extend vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians that are essential to equitable economic recovery, including those employed in construction, critical manufacturing, higher education and remaining food and agriculture sectors that have not been eligible. This also includes homeless and disproportionately affected populations with an emphasis on racial and ethnic minorities, states a release from the governor's office.

Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults, extending vaccine eligibility to an estimated 1.1 million Missourians who were not activated under any other tier or phase. A complete list of populations included in each phase as well as activation status is available at MOStopsCOVID.com/priority.

With all phases of Missouri's Vaccination Plan activated, approximately 4.5 million Missourians will be eligible. The state estimates that approximately 60% of these Missourians are interested in getting a vaccine.