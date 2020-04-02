In a letter sent to media partners, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education corrects a falsehood spread across social media on April Fool's Day, Wednesday, April 1.
"We wanted to share with you that a fake letter is circulating on social media," Communications Coordinator for DESE Mallory McGowin said, "claiming our Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will not allow students to move on to the next grade level for the 2020-21 school year, since COVID-19 caused school closures and the cancellations of statewide assessments."
That information is untrue, she states.
"This letter is fake and, unfortunately, part of an insensitive and disappointing April Fools' Day joke," the letter explained.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/MOEducation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.