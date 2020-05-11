Editor’s Note: This is one story in a series that sheds light on the local economic impact of the novel coronavirus and related shutdowns on Northland industries. Other stories in the series focused on restaurants, hotels and funeral services.
Transportation
To keep the supply chain of critical goods and services intact during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officers have been coordinating strategies. MAASTO member states, which include Missouri, have been permitting overweight freight shipments, making it easier to ship crucial supplies; easing regulations on Commercial Driver License holders, ensuring the maximum number of motor carrier drivers are available to move freight; and issuing guidance to contractors so construction projects can proceed while keeping workers safe.
“As departments of transportation around the country work to keep the nation’s transportation system functional, it is now more important than ever that we reach out and collaborate and learn from each other. That is why regional coordination and leadership from MAASTO is so helpful,” said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation. “Our weekly calls with the MAASTO states are helping each state better serve the public while keeping safety as a primary objective.”
While transportation professionals on the road and collaborating on logistics to make sure supply chains of food and medical supplies aren't adversely impacted, before stay-home orders came to an end, drivers on the road were noticing impacts in the form of less traffic and lower gas prices.
Kearney Police Public Information Officer Lt. John Stewart said traffic throughout the city has been light as citizens heeded stay-home orders.
“The actual accident reports, we went from March 27 until yesterday without having to complete a complete Missouri accident report form,” he said April 20.
In terms of gas prices, media outlets across the state have been continuing to report significant drops, with some areas including parts of Missouri seeing prices below $1 per gallon. At the end of April, the average gas price in Liberty was $1.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy.com, gas in the Kansas City metro area ranges from $1.40 to $1.49 per gallon.
With more drivers stuck at home and high unemployment rates related to layoffs and furloughs as a result of the virus, insurance companies across the nation have been giving back to automotive policyholders. According to USA Today and AARP, companies including Allstate, Geico and Liberty Mutual are giving millions back in policyholder credits.
According to Michael Costanza's AAA Insurance agency in Liberty, the Auto Club of Missouri is offering $125 million in financial relief for policyholders in addition to free roadside assistance for medical personnel and first responders.
“AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers (Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group) will receive premium refunds. … Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16 to May 15 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period. We expect to mail refund checks by the end of May,” states a release. “Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund.”
Entrepreneurs
Molly Beale said coronavirus had eliminated income from her Smithville portrait photography business.
"I specialize in senior photos," Beale said. "I had one appointment scheduled for right after the stay-home orders were issued. ... She's not going to have her senior photos now. That's one of the highlights of senior year, one of the last times you'll get professional photos done. I feel bad for the students."
Also a photographer of real estate, Beale said she has not been totally without income as the real estate industry is considered essential.
Precision Collision Center LLC owner Chris Jones has three locations in the Northland – Pleasant Valley, Platte City and Gladstone. Throughout the pandemic, he said he kept his businesses going thanks to a great customer base.
“I have 42 employees and I'm not going to let them down,” he said last month. “Business has slowed by about 50%. We are trying to be innovative with work as well. … There aren't as many accidents to deal with so we are looking at headlight polishing, windshield repairs, minor dings and repairing scratches. We have a great customer base so we are plugging along.”
Cheryl McCann of McCann's Bookkeeping & Tax Service in Liberty said when tax filing deadlines were extended earlier this year, her business slowed down. To help keep staff and customers physically distant, McCann has been using a dropbox service and taking appointments by phone.
McCann said she knows several of her clients have been dealing with hardships and look forward to the economy rebounding.
“My small businesses are suffering,” she said. “I do payroll for several, and I have had owners tell me that they are going to be suspending payroll. I have helped some clients look into the small business loans.”
Heather Billings said her kickboxing fitness gym, 9Round, in Kearney, took a “hard hit” due to stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Billings estimated her memberships dropped from around 230 down to 195.
“We have a lot of members, some who have lost their jobs or they’re just being more tight with their money right now, which is understandable,” she said.
As a way to keep connected with her clients, Billings and her trainers lead two workouts per week over Zoom video conferencing.
“We gave them modifications like, ‘Hey, if you have hand weights, you can grab those today,'” she said.
While some of her clients are suffering financial issues and were offered discounts, other, around 35 to 40%, opted to pay their full rate to help her business during this time. She said she is thankful and has been able to retain all six full-time trainers.
Liberty's Freckled Lamb boutique owner Mary Oyler said her business started online so she understands having to focus on that aspect while her storefront has been closed.
“We are working hard to keep up with sales. They are definitely slower,” she said. “It's challenging because I like the human interaction and I'm really trying to keep up with the relationships.”
Within those relationships, Oyler is being more flexible with item exchanges, store credit and free shipping.
“People are afraid to spend money,” she said.
Oyler said she is grateful for those supporting local businesses.
“People are getting gift cards and sharing our posts. … I think at the end, small businesses will come out on top because of this support. We have such a great community and will be stronger in the future.”
