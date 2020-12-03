CLAY COUNTY — Two of Clay County’s largest hospitals that have patient beds and emergency rooms, Liberty and North Kansas City, continue to see an increase in COVID-19 patients.
North Kansas City Hospital
At North Kansas City Hospital, COVID-19 cases are also spiking, said Chief Medical Officer James Stewart. While not giving exact numbers, Stewart reported from Oct. 9 to Nov. 9, the hospital had a 53% increase in its daily COVID-19 census.
“We have converted existing patient care spaces and adjusted our workflow to keep more beds available. We continue to have capacity,” he explained.
NKC COVID-19 patients continue to come via ambulance as well as walking into the emergency room.
“Our inpatients are hospitalized until they are healthy enough to return home, but it’s not unusual for COVID-19 patients to be admitted for 20 or more days. Many patients are also admitted to Acute Rehab to regain their strength before going home,” Stewart said.
While the length of stay varies, so does the need for life-saving measures.
“We intubate patients when it’s medically necessary, but we’ve also implemented effective, less invasive treatments such as proning (positioning that helps patients with acute respiratory distress) and methods that deliver high-flow oxygen without intubation,” he said.
Stewart said in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 cases, North Kansas City Hospital spent the last eight and a half months proactively securing the resources needed to keep staff safe as they care for these patients.
Liberty Hospital
Liberty Hospital staff said in mid-October the hospital had 17 COVID-19 patients and one in ICU with none on the ventilator. By mid-November, there were 38 patients hospitalized with COVID, three patients in ICU and two on a ventilator.
Patients are arriving equally by ambulance as well as self-presenting. The hospital reported individuals arriving by ambulance tend to be older.
According to the hospital, when extreme life-saving measures are needed such as intubation, it is and has been used.
Currently, Liberty Hospital staff have adequate amounts of personal protective equipment.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Liberty Hospital is also preparing for an increased need to manage the expected convergence of flu season with COVID-19.
St. Luke’s
While St. Luke’s North didn’t respond to calls and emails for comment on its virus-related caseload, the health system’s website is full of information on COVID-19.
In a release from the site, a recent patient count at St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City showed a quarter of its COVID-19 patients come from outside the Kansas City metro area.
Two-thirds of the patients coming from rural areas need intensive care and stay in the hospital for an average of two weeks, said Dr. Marc Larsen, who leads COVID-19 treatment at St. Luke’s.
“Not only are we seeing an uptick in those patients in our hospital from the rural community, they are sicker when we get them because (doctors in smaller communities) are able to handle the less sick patients and we get the sickest of the sick,” said Larsen in a release on the site.
In a video on the site, Andrew Schlachter, a critical care doctor with St. Luke’s, said he and his fellow physicians are optimistic about the coming vaccine, but urged people to be cautious.
“We still need people to wear masks, wash hands, keep physically distanced and get a flu shot,” he said. “As the winter months approach, we don’t know how bad the respiratory flus will be. Right now there is an increase in COVID cases and a consistent need for ICU beds.”
According to reports on Clay County Public Health Center’s COVID-19 dashboard this week, hospitals in Clay County and the public health center are operating over capacity in terms of staffing, supplies and testing.
As a result, county public health officials urge limited gatherings, continued physical distancing and mask wearing as well as community members getting a flu shot to prevent a possible situation where hospitals cannot keep up with patient load.
While CCPHC has a larger network than some county health departments elsewhere in the state, contact tracing for COVID-19 has a reached a week delay locally.
“If you have recently received a positive COVID-19 test result, you may be contacted by the health department for contact tracing, but it is not guaranteed at this time. Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clay County, case follow-up and contact tracing has reached a seven-day delay. As case counts continue to increase, further delays are anticipated,” states a CCPHC release from the week of Thanksgiving.
If someone tests positive, guidance for isolating and when isolation can discontinue can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
