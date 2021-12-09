Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent cease and desist letters Thursday, Dec. 9, to school districts across Missouri ordering them to immediately stop student masking requirements; forced or coerced vaccinations; quarantines; or other “health orders” related to COVID-19.
Northland districts that received letters include North Kansas City Schools, Kearney, Liberty Public Schools and Smithville. All letters included similar verbiage.
What’s in the letters
In the letter to the Kearney district, Schmitt states his office received a complaint from a parent alleging “school officials are in active noncompliance with a judgment of a Missouri court regarding mandates determined to be unlawful and invalid under the Missouri Constitution and under state statute.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Schmitt posted to social media and on the attorney general’s website a request for Missouri families to report districts in alleged violation of the judge’s ruling in Cole County’s Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services case.
The legal basis
The request to parents came after Schmitt sent separate letters to school districts and health experts around Missouri earlier in the week pointing to Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green’s ruling that struck down state health regulations and declared health orders issued by local health authorities “null and void.”
At issue in the case, as reported by the Kansas City Star and other media outlets across the state, is Green’s ruling last month that threw out orders issued by local health departments designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 such as mask mandates and business closures and capacity restrictions.
In his Cole County ruling, Green referenced a decades-old state health department administrative rule allowing it to delegate disease-control authority to local health departments was unconstitutional because it gave policy powers to unelected officials.
However, many school district rules on safety measures like masks and quarantines were voted into place during the pandemic by locally elected school boards and/or county health boards.
“A new public health law approved by the General Assembly this year allows public health orders to be instituted by local departments if they are approved by a governing body such as a county or city council. Another law, enacted in 1963, explicitly gives school officials the power to keep students home if they are at risk of transmitting an infectious disease,” reports the Star.
After the ruling, Schmitt, a Republican seeking to take U.S. Roy Blunt’s Senate seat and whose office defended DHSS in the Cole County case, stated the judge’s order applies to mask mandates, quarantine orders and other mitigation measures in schools. Schmitt also refused Missouri Health Director Donald Kauerauf’s request to appeal the ruling despite Schmitt’s office representing the health department in the case.
Whether Schmitt has legal authority to demand immediate stoppage of local school protocols remains to be seen, but Schmitt already attempted unsuccessfully to get school mask mandates statewide thrown out.
Local district responses
After the first round of letters were sent by the AG, school districts responded, including Kearney and North Kansas City. In a letter to families Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kearney Interim Superintendent Todd White said the district planned to continue all mitigation measures including universal masking.
“Our legal counsel has advised us that no action is necessary at this time in response to the attorney general’s letter. We are monitoring the status of the pandemic in our community and public health recommendations,” wrote White. “Our administration and board members will make adjustments as appropriate in order to meet our goals.”
Kearney Communication Director Ray Weikal told the Courier-Tribune Thursday, Dec. 9, the intent of the district’s letter to families needed clarification as it wasn’t meant to be interpreted that the district may not change its Return to Learn mitigation procedures at some point, but that it wasn’t planning to change in that moment based solely on a letter from the AG’s office without full consideration of all the facts and entities involved.
“That letter that we sent out on Dec. 7 really reflects the fact that we saw some conversation in the community about the attorney general’s communication that was shared by his office. In anticipation of what that might mean, we wanted to communicate to people that, look, as an institution, we don’t turn on a dime, that there is a process of analyzing that decision and then examining our options and then responding appropriately,” he told the Courier-Tribune.
Changes for students/staff to come
Weikal added district leaders have been closely monitoring COVID-19 case counts and listening to families on their concerns with masking requirements throughout the pandemic and do plan to present Return to Learn plan revisions to the school board for their consideration at next week’s school board meeting.
The communications director said plan revisions being put to the board for possible approval may include recommendations for masking but not requirements.
“We’ve said from the beginning that we would look at things as they progressed and we have,” he said Thursday, adding nothing "is set in stone" and future revisions may also have to be made.
“It’s always been fluid and will continue to be,” he said.
Dallas Ackerman, communications director for Liberty Public Schools, said the district remains focused on "providing five days per week of in-person learning for students in a safe and healthy environment for the remainder of our semester, which concludes on Tuesday, Dec. 21." As a result, the district plans to maintain its universal masking policy through the end of the semester despite the AG's letters that demands immediate halting to masking, quarantining and other COVID protocols.
"Our current protocols have allowed us to successfully navigate through the semester with minimal disruptions. We have shared with our staff and families that we continue to monitor the situation and will provide an update as to any possible changes to our Return to Learn plan later this month," wrote Ackerman.
Smithville Superintendent Todd Schuetz said the school board would be meeting virtually in a closed session with its attorney at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, to discuss how to proceed. The Smithville School Board will then meet in a virtual open session before the public to discuss and approve possible changes to its masking protocols at 6:30 p.m. A link for the public to join the meeting should be posted to the district's Facebook page Friday, Dec. 10. As it is a specially called meeting, there will be no chance for public comment.
Schuetz said the board was meeting virtually not to hide from the public, but because of scheduling difficulty with board members and district staff.
"It's been a real challenge to pull all seven board members and the necessary administrators for this meeting," he told the Courier-Tribune Friday.
While public comment may not be part of Monday's meeting, Schuetz said public comment will be part of the regularly scheduled monthly board meeting. That meeting is taking place Wednesday, Dec. 15. While time allotted for public comment is limited, members of the public wishing to address the board can contact the school board secretary. Comments can also be given directly to board members via their school email addresses. Contact information is posted online at smithvilleschooldistrict.net/domain/53.
While Smithville has been more progressive in easing masking restrictions than other schools in the Northland to date, Schuetz said he was not surprised by the AG's letters given the "COVID fatigue" and overall sentiment of the community.
"I think the public is frustrated with COVID and we all have COVID fatigue. ... Everyone is looking for something that will make COVID more manageable or, perhaps, allow it to get us closer to it going away," he said.
In terms of the ruling by Judge Green in Cole County and the attorney general's interpretation of the ruling and whether the AG has any authority "or if he is overreaching and whether that ruling is actually in effect now or it should be in effect Dec. 22 to follow the judicial process and allow for appeals," Schuetz said, “… all of that is becoming more and more moot."
"For me, we just need to deal with the Smithville School District and what we think is best for our kids and our staff," he said.
