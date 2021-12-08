U.S. District Judge Stan Baker ruled this week in Georgia, President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for millions of federal contract employees. According to CNN, the order means all three major Biden vaccine policies for people not employed by the federal government —contractors, certain health care workers and employees of larger companies — are now paused.
Business groups and states including Missouri via Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who seeks a Senate seat, have challenged Biden’s mandate in court.
A federal judge in St. Louis in late November temporarily barred federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from requiring health care workers in Missouri and nine other states to be vaccinated. According to St. Louis Public Radio, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp ordered the rule on hold in the states that sued while the lawsuit moves forward. Schelp wrote federal law likely does not give the agency the power to make those decisions.
“This issue is about the federal government overstepping its bounds,” Schmitt said. “That’s why it’s a significant ruling. … They can make these decisions themselves. They’re tired of these bureaucrats making big decisions.”
Last month, the federal government ordered all Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers to ensure volunteers, employees and contractors working in hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities get the COVID-19 vaccine by early 2022.
Unvaccinated health care workers put their patients at risk, federal officials said when announcing the rule. In the early months of the pandemic, a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in nursing homes around the country despite resident lockdowns.
Living facilities in the Northland were not immune to this rapid rise in cases and deaths, with public health officials attributing nearly 20 known deaths to the virus in two Clay County facilities alone.
According to NPR, dozens of lawsuits filed by Republican states, businesses, religious organizations and others seek to overturn the federal requirements, calling them an overreach of government authority and threat to employers already stretched by the pandemic. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is among groups opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandate rules for large employers.
In November, the labor department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported suspending enforcement of the Biden administration’s new rules ordering larger employers to either require that their workers get vaccinated against “emergency temporary standard” or undergo weekly testing.
OSHA, which posted the announcement on its website, added it “remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies.”
“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule would have required that companies with 100 or more employees determine which of their workers are vaccinated and which are not, and enforce a mask mandate for the unvaccinated starting today,” states Kansas City NPR and KCUR reporting released Monday, Dec. 6. “But for now, those deadlines are off.”
Hospital systems in Clay County set their own vaccination requirements before the feds attempted to put rules in place.
Liberty Hospital told the Courier-Tribune in a statement it required all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. This approach is consistent with the health system’s influenza vaccination requirement. Hospitals, long-term care facilities and other health care facilities across the nation have required staff to be vaccinated against common contagious diseases including the flu and measles for decades.
As of November, North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health also require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless granted a medical or religious exception.
“Our patients, employees and community members look to us to keep them safe,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr., president and CEO of North Kansas City Hospital and Meritas Health. “There is overwhelming proof the COVID-19 vaccines reduce the spread of the virus, minimize the severity of symptoms and prevent death. Additionally, a fully vaccinated workforce signals to our patients that they are receiving care in the safest possible environment.”
The hospital system CEO said COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective measure to fight the virus, including the newly emerging Omicron variant.
“Making the vaccine mandatory is the right thing to do for our community and our staff,” Reintjes added. “We value our employees for their contributions to our organization and are committed to offering them support and providing convenient access to the vaccine as we take this next important step in fighting COVID-19.”
The Biden administration indicated it will continue to fight for all its mandates, likely taking the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court if needed.
“Our message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures that will make their workplaces safer and protect their workforces from COVID-19,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
