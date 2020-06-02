Car parade through Downtown Liberty takes different approach

LIBERTY — During this COVID-19 pandemic, families have held car parades to pass by homes to wish children happy birthday. Others have been held in various communities. In downtown Liberty, in an effort to celebrate businesses, a reverse car parade will take place Saturday, June 6.
For one hour, from 3 to 4 p.m., supportive friends and community are invited to drive through the downtown to cheer on the shops and restaurants. As the downtown shops and restaurants are back open, Patrick McDowell, who sits on the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. board, said he wants to help out the business owners and managers.
“So as people drive through a designated route, the business and restaurant owners will share signs about their new hours or that they look forward to welcoming shoppers back,” he said. “We are hoping to have 50 to 100 cars. We don't want to go too large. The idea is to have people drive through and cheer the shop owners on. It's a little different marketing tool. We want to give our businesses some encouragement.”
For new HDLI Executive Director Jameson Howard, the reverse parade will be his first event.
“I want to get into the community even more and this idea came forward from Patrick,” he said. “I like the idea of jumping straight into a new event, especially one that shows downtown support. I am excited to see what happens and make it the best we can.”
McDowell said the concept of a reverse parade may seem odd so they are also calling the parade after the tagline created by the late Vicki Vance, “Together We Are Better.”
Owner Gail Dugdale at Main Street Goods and Goodies said she has been told that to stand outside the shop and people will drive by, honk and wave.
“We are putting together signs,” Dugdale said. “One we have is 'Behind Every Small Business is a Family.' I want to offer my thanks to those driving by. It's also an opportunity for us to be seen as people. This parade will let the merchants know they are appreciated. Happy thoughts don't keep us in business. In the blink of an eye, these small businesses could be gone.”
Dugdale said it's going to be interested to participate in this distance marketing.
“We never lose contact with human beings,” she said. “The people in the parade can be our future customer base. It's a brilliant choice.”
Go the Facebook event, Together We are Better Parade, and reserve a spot, McDowell said.
