Car parade welcomes crowd during social distancing

LIBERTY — The day before a stay-at-home order is to be implemented in the Kansas City metropolitan area, area school staff decide to spread a little joy.
Liberty Public Schools' Warren Hills Elementary staff is organizing a car parade beginning at Legacy Park and ending at Barrington Woods hitting places like Hunter's Glen, Hampton Meadows, Somerbrook, Liberte, Amber Lakes and Amber Meadows.
"Unfortunately staff can't toss candy," a press release states, "but will be honking, waving, playing music and who knows what else your WH staff will come up with."
The parade begins at noon.
