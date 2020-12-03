The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, shortened the recommended quarantine period from 14 days after a person has been exposed to COVID-19, offering two alternatives.
The first alternative is to end quarantine after 10 days if no symptoms are reported. The second is to end quarantine after seven days if an individual tests negative and also reports no symptoms.
Shortening the length of quarantine "may make it easier for people to take this critical action by reducing the economic hardship associated with a longer period, especially if they cannot work during that time," said Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, on a call with reporters this week.
According to Walke, the CDC heard from partners in public health that many people are discontinuing quarantine ahead of time because there's pressure to go back to work, to get people in school and because a quarantine imposes a possible mental and physical burden on individuals. Walke said shortening the quarantine may also mean more people willing to cooperate with contact tracers.
The shorter quarantines do include risk. As reported by NBC news, a person may be infected when he or she leaves the new, shorter quarantine. For the 10-day quarantine, the risk of being infected is about 1%, NBC reports John Brooks, the CDC's chief medical officer for COVID-19 response, as saying. For the seven-day quarantine with a negative test, the risk is about 5%.
“Yesterday, CDC announced new options for reducing the length of quarantine. These options are for people identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 and who do not show symptoms. Clay County Public Health Center is currently taking these options under consideration and will release updated local guidance as soon as it's available,” states a release from Clay County Public Health Center dated Thursday, Dec. 3. “Until that time, please continue to use current guidance — a quarantine period of 14 days — until notified otherwise. This guidance, as stated on their website, continues to be endorsed by CDC.”
CDC officials also announced new guidance for testing before and after traveling, stating a person planning a trip should get a test one to three days in advance and then be tested again three to five days after returning.
The national health agency also reiterated its pre-Thanksgiving recommendation against travel this holiday season as a spike in coronavirus infections nationwide is filling hospitals and claiming more than 1,500 lives per day.
