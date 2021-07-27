According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Tuesday, July 27, all U.S. citizens, including those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should return to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
The CDC also recommends all students, teachers and staff at schools wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated. The CDC's previous guidance for schools called for unvaccinated students to wear masks.
U.S. coronavirus cases have been rising due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 80% of U.S. coronavirus cases, according to Reuters health reporting.
The CDC reports 63.4% of U.S. counties have transmission rates high enough to warrant indoor masking and should resume the policy immediately.
More on this developing story and what the change in guidance means locally will be released as details become available.
