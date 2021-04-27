Cerner mass vaccination site ends May 6

The last second-dose clinic by Operation Safe on the Cerner campus will be Thursday, May 6.

“At that point, the Operation Safe team expects to have fully vaccinated — administered two doses per person — to approx. 50,000 Missourians,” states a release.

Since the first clinic Feb. 4 at the mass site, vaccine availability has grown across the Kansas City metropolitan area, making it broadly available.

“The Operation Safe team is proud to have served its community with this critical effort, beginning with vaccinating the area’s most vulnerable population at a time when vaccine availability was scarce. We have willingly shared our best practices with many area organizations and municipalities, and they now will continue the important work of vaccinating a growing number of Missourians,” states a release.

While the mass site is closing, information on other area vaccinators can be found online at clayhealth.com/covidvax. Information on local resources such as where vaccines are available, infection rates and other coronavirus news is also available on the Courier-Tribune COVID-19 Continuing Coverage Page, mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage.