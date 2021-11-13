LIBERTY — Heart to Heart International and Liberty Hospital are partnering to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11.
The clinic will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the hospital, located at 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty.
Families can register at hearttoheart.org/covid19vaccination/.
As of Nov. 8, 223.9 million people, or about 67.5% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 194 million, or about 58.4% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
