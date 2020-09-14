Children's Mercy offers drive-up testing for children

Children’s Mercy has announced that drive-up COVID-19 testing is now available for symptomatic children at several Kansas City metropolitan area locations, including the Children's Mercy Northland location, 501 NW Barry Road.
Testing is by appointment only from 12 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. A doctor's order is required for testing. For additional information on testing and criteria, visit www.childrensmercy.org/siteassets/media/covid-19/drive-up-covid-19-testing-for-symptomatic-children.pdf.
