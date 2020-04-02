Church groups step up for needed masks

LIBERTY — Whether it's donations of hundreds of N95 masks or a sewing group offering to make masks for local hospitals, church groups are stepping up to aid those on the front lines in the local medical facilities.
The Second Baptist sewing team has some seamstresses from all over the metropolitan area sewing feverishly after Janet Hill, ministry assistant for communication and marketing, forwarded the Liberty Hospital appeal to Karen Rogers.
“When I replied to the email, I found out that the hospital, like many organizations, need homemade masks,” Rogers said. “I know they aren't ideal, but they are better than nothing. We can sew at home and after the announcement was made in the church email newsletter, we found a lot of helpers.”
Rogers, who lives in Raytown and travels in for church, had to find a closer coordinator. Debbie O'Hara, who lives in Liberty, serves in that role.
“I have sewn for the hospital before,” O'Hara said. “I have donated eyeglass cases in the past so I am familiar with the hospital. I know the team at the Liberty Hospital Foundation, which is coordinating the donations. As a matter of fact, it was the foundation that shared two patterns.”
Rogers said the only hindrance has been finding elastic. While the group shares fabric, elastic is in short supply across the nation.
“When I get some, I am sending a significant amount on,” she said. “Until then, some of the sewers are using ribbon and other fasteners. We are a home-based community that desires to help. It's nice because we are not obtrusive. We are part of citywide efforts that has grown out of needs.”
The partner church is Chandler Baptist Church and Susan Patton. O'Hara said there are a handful of sewers at Chandler.
“It's great that we can expand our network of helpers,” O'Hara said. “We took our first delivery of about 100 masks. These are not meant for surgery, but rather a protective mask.”
The sewers also are planning to give some masks to Dr. Steve Carder's Liberty office as one of the seamstresses is Carder's wife Laurie.
Along with Second Baptist's efforts to sew masks, the congregation of Journey Church in Liberty donated more than 700 N95 masks, ones that can provide protective aid from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus.
Pastor Shawn Phillips said several members of the church work in the health care field.
“We started listening to the needs,” he said. “We reached out to different contacts to see how we could obtain the masks. We ended up purchasing more than 700. We handed out some masks to our congregation members and then the rest was split between Liberty and North Kansas City hospitals.”
Phillips said the congregation will continue to reach out to the community at large.
“It's great to offer a helping hand and help people out,” he said. “I believe we are turning back to the things that are important to us. We will see some good come out of all this as God will work through this and us.”
