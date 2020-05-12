LIBERTY — As in other cities around the metropolitan area, Liberty continues to evaluate delivery of programs, services and events scheduled for the next few months as the number of people who can gather is being limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Throughout the stay-home order and now into the COVID-19 recovery period, Liberty has followed the recommendations of the Clay County Public Health Center and will continue to do so, according to a city press release. As a result, the city canceled Liberty Fest, the annual Fourth of July holiday celebration.
“With the uncertainty of the next few months, when we know mass gatherings will be limited to no more than several hundred people at most. It is very difficult to plan special events and large festivals like Liberty Fest,” said Sara Cooke, Liberty assistant city administrator. “With health and safety of the public and our employees still our highest priority, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Liberty Fest event and fireworks show.”
Over the last several years, Liberty Fest has attracted upwards of of 10,000 people to Capitol Federal Sports Complex to celebrate Independence Day with activities and games for kids, fishing, a concert and fireworks display.
In addition to Liberty Fest, a number of other special events scheduled in May and June have been canceled including: the May and June guided historic walking tours, May's Popcorn in the Park, Moonlight Yoga in May; Summer Band concerts; and Make Music Day.
Liberty Parks and Recreation does however, plan to screen “Frozen II” during the Aug. 28 Popcorn in the Park event. In addition to the city is working on the possibility of hosting future Moonlight Yoga and Summer Band concerts online at www.libertymissouri.gov/.
