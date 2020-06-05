Clay County COVID-19 case count spikes by 37 Friday

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center is reporting a community outbreak of COVID-19 as the total count of confirmed cases spiked Friday, June 5, by 37 cases in its reporting jurisdiction from the day prior.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, the total of overall confirmed cases by Clay County Public Health Center since reporting first began in early spring was 193. As of Friday, that number jumped to 230. Clay County Public Health Center reports cases in Clay County patients that live outside Kansas City. Cases of those who live inside Kansas City city limits are reported by Kansas City Health Department. Overall cases reported by Kansas City Health Department stood at 305 as of Thursday. Of those, five have died.
In addition to the total number of reported cases overall, the death toll in the public health center’s reporting jurisdiction has risen from 1, as of Wednesday, June 3, to three as of Friday.
The outbreak in its jurisdiction, CCPHC Executive Director Gary Zaborac said Friday, was not in a specific facility as has occurred in other places like a meat-packing plant elsewhere in the state or a paper company in Kansas City, but in the Clay County community as a whole as result of contact infection as people are no longer sheltering in place.
“The virus is here, it is active and will stay that way until a vaccine and a treatment are ensured,” he said.
The news comes after the county health center relaxed restrictions earlier this week as part of entering the next step of the county’s phased-in recovery plan. As of Monday, June 1, the county entered Step 2 of the plan.
In this step, limited mass gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. Additionally, occupancy limits for retail businesses, which were changed after the governor's order issued Thursday, May 28, allows for retail spaces less than 10,000 square feet to allow up to 25% of its fire or building code occupancy. Spaces of 10,000 square feet or more can have up to 10% of its fire or building code occupancy.
Because of increased testing and phased reopening of the economy, Zaborac said a spike in cases was expected.
“Everyone is at risk going back into the community. We knew this as we had the shelter-in-place order, we knew this as we started opening things back up at 25% and now 50%,” he said. “… I make that point, not to scare anybody, but we need to continue to respect what’s happening out there. Because it’s summertime, almost, doesn’t mean that we can go back to the old way of doing things.”
Zaborac said the spike in cases is a reminder that people need to continue to be physically distant, wear masks when outside their residences and continue to shelter in place when possible.
“I am disappointed in the number of people who aren’t wearing masks and aren’t sheltering in place. There is no way to mandate that or require that of everyone, and for some, it’s not even on their radar as a thought,” he said, adding masks are to protect everyone.
“The actual reason for wearing the mask, especially if you are an asymptomatic carrier, is to prevent you from projecting the virus into the air and spreading it to others,” he said, adding the disease impacts all ages, but those at especially high-risk are those over 65 or those with compromised immune systems and other chronic health concerns. These individuals, the health center director said, should stay home.
According to Clay County Public Health Center’s recovery dashboard, available at clayhealth.com, there is currently enough community hospital capacity to handle cases. The dashboard reports hospital, public health and testing capacity as well as sustained reduction in cases on a color coded scale using stoplight colors of green, yellow and red.
As of 4:33 p.m. Friday, hospital capacity received green status as did testing capacity. Zaborac said the county health center mobile site, which tests county symptomatic and asymptomatic residents at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty, performs between 75 and 100 tests per day. Public health capacity is at level red, Zaborac said, because center personnel are actively working to trace the outbreak.
“The Clay County Public Health Center can maintain active case and conduct isolation and monitoring, however, we are operating over capacity," states the center’s site.
Zaborac said the health center is using federal CARES Act funds to add to nursing staff and increase contact tracing to better equip the county in the continued COVID-19 fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.