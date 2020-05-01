Clay County COVID-19 case reporting now includes dashboard of details

CLAY COUNTY — In addition to daily updates on the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, Clay County Public Health Center is now providing details on case counts by city of residence across the county as well as an interactive map with other related virus details.
The dashboard, accessible online at www.clayhealth.com or by clicking HERE, shows the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county is 200 as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1. The combined total comes from reports on positive cases made by Clay County Public Health Center and the Kansas City Health Department. The Kansas City Health Department reports cases of those living in Kansas City city limits in Clay County.
The interactive map comes on the heals of Kansas City Health Department reporting another virus-related death in the county. The death brings the total to three for Clay County. By comparison, the death toll for all of Missouri stands at 337.
According to the public health map, Liberty has the most confirmed cases in Clay County Public Health's reporting jurisdiction. Of cases reported by CCPHC, 30 are in Liberty, 20 are in Gladstone, seven are in Smithville and six are in North Kansas City.
“Cities not listed have less than six cases and the data cannot be displayed due to confidentiality,” states Clay County Public Health Center's website.
In addition to breaking case counts down by city, the public health center's tracing map includes case counts by age, race and sex. The majority of cases reported by the health center occur in white females and those aged 45 to 64.
