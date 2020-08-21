CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center has extended the public health emergency order related to COVID-19 until further notice.
“This includes the requirement that masks be worn in all areas of public accommodation to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Although we remain in Phase 2 Step 2 of recovery, schools may reopen and youth sport leagues may resume while following proper COVID-19 safety protocols,” states a release from the center.
The emergency order was first enacted July 14, and was set to expire at midnight Monday.
“Due to the escalating spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it necessary for the immediate preservation of public health, safety and welfare of the residents of Clay County to take additional steps to mitigate the spread of the disease,” states the health order issued by Gary Zaborac, director of public health.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the total number of cases since reporting began in the spring is 2,721 in Clay County with 47 deaths. Of those totals, 1,635 cases and 13 deaths are those in Kansas City residents and 1,086 and 34 deaths are in those who reside elsewhere in the county.
“You can always visit the Clay County COVID-19 Hub at clayhealth.com/data for local data and information regarding cases, hospitalizations, recovery, deaths, testing and more,” state the release.
