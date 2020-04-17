Clay County extends stay-home order until May 15

CLAY COUNTY — Public Health officials have extended the Clay County stay-home emergency order to prevent infection rate hikes in cases of novel coronavirus for an additional three weeks. The original order, which began March 24, was due to expire Friday, April 24, and now will expire Friday, May 15. This order extension comes a day after Gov. Mike Parson extended the statewide stay-home order to May 3.

“This is a very fluid situation. We will be making decisions based upon Clay County’s situation and depending upon that situation, the date may be revised,” states a public health release issued Friday, April 17.

As of Friday, Clay County Public Health reported 53 confirmed cases of the virus in its reporting jurisdiction. These are cases in Clay County residents that live outside Kansas City. Known cases of those in Clay County in Kansas City, reported by the Kansas City Health Department stand at 83, for a total of 136 cases overall. The death toll has remained stagnate at two since the first death was reported April 6.

“We want to thank everyone for your continued cooperation to help flatten the curve and protect our community from the further spread of COVID-19. Due to our current stay-at-home efforts, the peak date for number of cases in our area has moved closer to the end of April. However, our work isn't done yet,” states the release. “By extending these orders past our peak date, we can make sure everyone's efforts to protect the people in our community and help our health care workers are successful. This also allows us time to begin planning a safe path for the future.”

The release, sent by Clay County Public Health Center's Kelsey Neth, states a plan to reopen Northland communities is in the works and more details should be released in coming days.

“The plan will have recommendations and guidelines to help the community to safely begin the process of returning to back to work and play, while at the same time, keeping the spread of COVID-19 low. Together, we can do this,” she wrote.

Essential businesses and services that can remain open during the stay-at-home order include media outlets; critical government services; infrastructure projects; child and health care facilities; gas stations; home-based care for seniors; banks; grocery stores; hardware stores; transportation services necessary for essential activities like grocery shopping and seeking medical care; food banks; laundromats; human and animal food processing facilities; pharmacies; parks, unless otherwise noted; and delivery or carry-out restaurants.