CLAY COUNTY — According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, online as part of the Show Me Recovery Plan at health.mo.gov, as of 2 p.m. Monday, Clay County is now ninth on a list of counties in the state for most overall confirmed cases. According to the state site, Clay County had a more than 32% uptick in cases in the span of a week. Local public health officials said the increase is due to an outbreak of more than 40 cases at Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center in Pleasant Valley.
As of 4:10 p.m. Monday, a total of 552 positive cases have been recorded in the county since reporting first began in early spring. Of those, 245 are in the Clay County Public Health Center’s reporting jurisdiction and 307 are in the Kansas City Public Health Department’s jurisdiction, according to the health center’s dashboard. Kansas City’s Health Department reports cases inside Kansas City city limits that are in Clay County. County public health reports cases in cities outside Kansas City in the county.
Of CCPHC’s cases, three have died and 93 are actively isolated while 150 have been released from isolation. Of those in isolation, 33 have been hospitalized with five still in the hospital. Of Kansas City’s cases, six have died.
On Friday, June 5, Clay County Public Health Center Executive Director Gary Zaborac said everyone in the county should be mindful of the virus.
“The virus is here, it is active and will stay that way until a vaccine and a treatment are ensured,” he said.
The update comes after the county health center relaxed restrictions this month as part of entering the next step of the county’s phased-in recovery plan. As of Monday, June 1, the county entered Step 2 of the plan.
In this step, limited mass gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. Additionally, occupancy limits for retail businesses, which were changed after the governor's order issued Thursday, May 28, allows for retail spaces less than 10,000 square feet to allow up to 25% of its fire or building code occupancy. Spaces of 10,000 square feet or more can have up to 10% of its fire or building code occupancy.
State details
According to WalletHub, a personal finance website and research group based in Washington, D.C., Missouri is one of the least restrictive states in relation to coronavirus community reopening requirements. For its ratings, WalletHub looked at 14 metrics including public face mask requirements, travel and large gathering restrictions, strictness of shelter-in-place orders and reopening of businesses.
In WalletHub’s study, Missouri came in first as least restrictive for face mask requirements in public, reopening of child care programs and travel restrictions; and second as least restrictive for large gatherings and reopening of bars and restaurants. Full details on the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan can be found online at showmestrong.mo.gov.
Total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 14,734 on Monday, a .9% increase from the previous 24 hours. Of the state’s total, 657 are hospitalized. The most impacted age bracket overall in Missouri, according to the state dashboard, are those 80 and older, with 1,625 cases reported. Of those age 80 and older, 402 have died. While those over 80 are most infected, state results show those younger are also at high risk. Age brackets broken up into four-year intervals and starting at age 25 each report between 1,050 and 1,267 cases.
To date, 241,461 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 using polymerise chain reaction tests, which looks for active infection in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract. Of those PCR tested, 14,644 tested positive. In contrast, a serology or antibody test looks for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood to determine if there has been an infection in the past. As of 2 p.m. Monday, 29,796 people have been antibody tested in the state with 1,159 being positive.
Masks, distancing still needed
Because of increased testing and phased reopening of the local economy, Zaborac said a spike in county cases was expected at some point.
“Everyone is at risk going back into the community. We knew this as we had the shelter-in-place order, we knew this as we started opening things back up at 25% and now 50%,” he said. “… I make that point, not to scare anybody, but we need to continue to respect what’s happening out there. Because it’s summertime, almost, doesn’t mean that we can go back to the old way of doing things.”
Zaborac said people need to continue to be physically distant, wear masks when outside their residences and continue to shelter in place when possible.
“I am disappointed in the number of people who aren’t wearing masks and aren’t sheltering in place. There is no way to mandate that or require that of everyone, and for some, it’s not even on their radar as a thought,” he said, adding masks are to protect everyone.
“The actual reason for wearing the mask, especially if you are an asymptomatic carrier, is to prevent you from projecting the virus into the air and spreading it to others,” he said, adding the disease impacts all ages, but those at especially high-risk are those over 65 or those with compromised immune systems and other chronic health concerns. These individuals, the health center director said, should stay home.
